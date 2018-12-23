Leju Holdings Ltd (LEJU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Leju’s earnings. Leju reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Leju will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leju.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Leju had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $133.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEJU. ValuEngine raised Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leju from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

LEJU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 30,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,909. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Leju by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Leju by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leju by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,270 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

