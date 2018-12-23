Leju (LEJU) versus Shanghai Industrial (SGHIY) Critical Review

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shanghai Industrial and Leju, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Leju 0 1 0 0 2.00

Leju has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Leju’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leju is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A Leju -8.38% -15.29% -8.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Leju’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.79 billion 0.62 $404.20 million N/A N/A Leju $362.53 million 0.49 -$160.90 million ($1.19) -1.09

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Leju.

Dividends

Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Leju does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shanghai Industrial beats Leju on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate and home furnishing advertisers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

