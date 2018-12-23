LemoChain (LEMO) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

LemoChain (CURRENCY:LEMO) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, LemoChain has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. LemoChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $33,206.00 worth of LemoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LemoChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.02747210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00151274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00192306 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024853 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024917 BTC.

LemoChain Profile

LemoChain’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens. LemoChain’s official Twitter account is @LemoChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LemoChain’s official website is www.lemochain.com/#.

LemoChain Token Trading

LemoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LemoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LemoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LemoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

