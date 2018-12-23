Lennox International Inc. (LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.67.

LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other news, COO Terry L. Johnston sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kosel sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.57, for a total transaction of $33,902.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,363.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,737 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 104.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,158. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $177.36 and a 52-week high of $230.66.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 474.74% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

