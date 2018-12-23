Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.59

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 15538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,247.65%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 195,461 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 509,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
