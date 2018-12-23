Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.59

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 15538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,247.65%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 195,461 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 509,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.59” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/lexicon-pharmaceuticals-lxrx-hits-new-1-year-low-at-6-59.html.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.