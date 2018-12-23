Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Receives $101.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 554.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,664,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 74.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,818,000 after purchasing an additional 460,116 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 58.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9,562.57%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

