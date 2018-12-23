Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Liberty Property Trust worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPT. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,055 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth $36,645,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth $5,886,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

LPT stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $311,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

