Linda (LINDA) Market Cap Reaches $7.16 Million

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and YoBit. Linda has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $13,406.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linda has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002927 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Linda

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 11,865,180,898 coins and its circulating supply is 11,440,987,475 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Graviex, Nanex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

