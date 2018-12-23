Livent (LTHM) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTHM. HSBC assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.27.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 million.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

