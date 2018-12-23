LoMoCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $309.00 (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, LoMoCoin has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LoMoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $309.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006989 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00021140 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00240367 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00001091 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000298 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin (LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 338,237,791 coins and its circulating supply is 253,237,791 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com.

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

