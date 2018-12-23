Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Director Henry Ellis Purchases 4,286 Shares

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Director Henry Ellis purchased 4,286 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $15,986.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LONE opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.24.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 646,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth $3,518,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 3rd quarter worth $3,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,347,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 175,107 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LONE. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

