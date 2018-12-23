LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $161,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,811,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,881 shares of company stock worth $9,585,344. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

