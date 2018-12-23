LPL Financial LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $172.91 and a 52-week high of $211.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

