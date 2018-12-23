LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,062 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.2% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 327,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after buying an additional 130,546 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 235.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 255,170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $124.47 and a 12-month high of $213.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $644,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,154,576.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Barclays started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

