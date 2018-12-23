Luminex (LMNX) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $21.63 on Friday. Luminex has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Luminex had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,644,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 194,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,268,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 194,226 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 58,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

