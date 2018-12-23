Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $9.30 Million Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in China Mobile by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in China Mobile by 42.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in China Mobile by 244.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 115,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Mobile by 399.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,043 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

China Mobile stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

