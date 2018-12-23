Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $42.18 Million Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $42,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter worth about $202,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMX opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

