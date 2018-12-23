Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $47.61 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,723,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,885 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Banco Bradesco worth $47,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 63,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.87%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

