Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $44.79 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 696,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,788,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Welltower at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 90,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $74.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $317,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

