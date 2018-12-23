Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Total System Services worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSS opened at $77.25 on Friday. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

