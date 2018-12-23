Man Group plc Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 51.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,518,000 after acquiring an additional 638,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,055,000 after acquiring an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,556,000 after acquiring an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 56.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 858,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,565,000 after acquiring an additional 310,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,866 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $250,958.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,741.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,899,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,794. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.06.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $139.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/man-group-plc-raises-stake-in-charles-river-laboratories-intl-inc-crl.html.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.