Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Stake Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

