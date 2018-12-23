Marathon Oil (MRO) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $23.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.42. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,230.2% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,995,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 771.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,720,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $66,744,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 182.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,373,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,272,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,888 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.