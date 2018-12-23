Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 68,175 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VMware were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,417 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,380 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,628 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $167.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $144.99 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,161,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,845 shares of company stock valued at $12,197,367. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

