Marshall Wace LLP Invests $453,000 in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Stock

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 44.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 433,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 103,374 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $599.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $63,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

