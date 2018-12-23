Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 519,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 49,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,330,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,098 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit news, insider Matthew P. Carbone acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $111,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,148.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 278,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,793. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 196.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

