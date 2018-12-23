Masimo Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Masimo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Masimo stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $165,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,729. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 12,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.