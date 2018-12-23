Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 434.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $175.19 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $188.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.55.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

