Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes $930,000 Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 182,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $183.75 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $181.98 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.50.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

