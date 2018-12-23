Medical Facilities Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (DR)

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE:DR traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.98. 215,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$12.99 and a 12 month high of C$16.24.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$136.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 0.670000028624834 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

