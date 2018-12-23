Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,092 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at $20,510,248.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

