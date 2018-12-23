MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,249 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Brink’s worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,811,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,333,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,536,000 after acquiring an additional 105,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,343,000 after acquiring an additional 228,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 872,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

