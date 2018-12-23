MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 9.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 10.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.06 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anat Hakim sold 1,647 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $422,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $256.35 per share, with a total value of $300,185.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Argus raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-has-4-66-million-holdings-in-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg.html.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.