MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,971.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $6,328,919.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,945,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $27,774,242.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,256 shares of company stock worth $43,588,422. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-lowers-position-in-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br.html.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.