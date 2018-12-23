Michael G. Strachan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Michael G. Strachan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MRVL stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,533,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,592,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,614,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 950,853 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the business of providing semiconductors to high-performance application-specific standard products. It focuses on the development of complex System-on-a-Chip devices leveraging extensive technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and stand alone integrated circuits.

