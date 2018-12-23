Michael Kors (KORS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.39

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 4546139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KORS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Michael Kors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Nomura set a $76.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,596 shares of company stock worth $12,751,317 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 34.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,150 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the third quarter valued at $2,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the third quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,435 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Company Profile (NYSE:KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

