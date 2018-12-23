Microgen (MCGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $342.00

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 342 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.47), with a volume of 13926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.68).

Microgen Company Profile (LON:MCGN)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

