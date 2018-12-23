MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Stake Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

