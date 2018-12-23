Minto Apartment (MI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$21.10 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on MI shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

