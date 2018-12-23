Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,168 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 233.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 196,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,087,000 after purchasing an additional 194,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 55.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,922 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.4% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 657,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,330,000 after purchasing an additional 153,317 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JLL stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $124.63 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.71. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-acquires-1168-shares-of-jones-lang-lasalle-inc-jll.html.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.