Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $387,000 in IMPINJ Inc (PI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of IMPINJ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

PI stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 5.49.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other IMPINJ news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $174,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $387,000 in IMPINJ Inc (PI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-invests-387000-in-impinj-inc-pi.html.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.