Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (EMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,106,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 309,284 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 92,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EMD opened at $12.01 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

