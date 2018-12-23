Mistras Group Inc (MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis Acquires 15,000 Shares

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mistras Group stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $430.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Mistras Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

