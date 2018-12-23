Mitie Group (MTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 131

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 147 ($1.92) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 203.38 ($2.66).

MTO stock opened at GBX 113.30 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 147.90 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

In other news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 11,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £15,103.32 ($19,735.16). Also, insider Roger Yates purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($98,000.78). Insiders have bought a total of 208,508 shares of company stock worth $28,975,132 over the last three months.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

