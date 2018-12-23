Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.9% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 416.0% in the third quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

