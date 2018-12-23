Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

