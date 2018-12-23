Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYPE shares. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TYPE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 562,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,861. Monotype Imaging has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $682.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Monotype Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Monotype Imaging by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Monotype Imaging by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 83,409 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Monotype Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Monotype Imaging by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 23.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,655,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 497,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

