Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,067 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYPE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 165.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 42.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 23.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 135,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,819,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 443,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monotype Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of TYPE stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $682.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

