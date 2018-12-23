Morgan Stanley Buys 100,223 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Prudential Financial worth $325,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.54.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $2,323,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 880,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,194. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

