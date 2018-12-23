Morgan Stanley Has $360.17 Million Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $360,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 23.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 10.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $1,477.38 and a 52-week high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley Has $360.17 Million Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/morgan-stanley-has-360-17-million-position-in-ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy.html.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.